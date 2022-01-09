PGMEA, SMEDA organise PSW seminar

The Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PGMEA) and the Small Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) jointly organised a seminar on “Pakistan Single Window (PSW), at the PGMEA building on Saturday. Chairmen PGMEA Amjad Hussain Sheikh welcomed all the participants especially regional business coordinator (SMEDA) Sialkot/Gujranwala Asim Malik and trainer of import-export documentation Ijaz Ahmed of PGMEA Trainer of import-export documentation Ijaz Ahmed gave a complete presentation including videos on “Pakistan Single Window (PSW) how can we subscribe and login and operate online Pakistan Single Window (PSW). At the end of the session, Chairmen PGMEA Amjid Hussain Sheikh also distributed certificates among the participants.













