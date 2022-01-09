Pakistani celebrities groan over tourists’ death in Murree

As the whole country is moaning over the tragic death of families caused by heavy snowstorm in Murree on Saturday, Pakistani celebrities also took to social media expressing grief and sadness over the tragic incident.

Faisal Qureshi posted on Twitter, humbly requesting people to pray for the departed souls and also for those who are still stuck there facing the adverse conditions. The celebrity expressed that it’s utterly saddening to receive videos of Murree and Galyat circulating and marked it to be disturbing as a human.

“Please pray for departed souls …Receiving sad and disturbing videos of Muree and Galyat. Around 20 people (local tourists) including women and children have died due to extreme weather conditions.” He stated.

Mustafa Zahid, a Pakistani music composer, also shared prayers for the diseased consoling people who have lost their loved ones while humbly requesting people to stop sharing videos.

He said, “Woke up to extremely disturbing news coming from #Murree Please do not share the disturbing videos. May Allah protect us all and give sabr to the families who have lost their loved ones.”

Pakistani Actress, Saba Qmar also shared her condolences and prayers in an Instagram story. The actor urged on to check travel advisory before traveling in extreme weather conditions.

She stated, “I am heartbroken to see images from Murree. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones. Please check travel advisory before traveling in extreme weather conditions.”