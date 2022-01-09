Saboor posts pictures of her wedding, writes ‘Saboor Ali for life’

Saboor Aly is sharing heartfelt moments from her Nikkah with Ali Ansari. The Fitrat star turned to her Instagram on Saturday, a day after she said ‘I do’ to fiancé Ali to drop enchanting photos from the event. Saboor, who donned a beige lehenga for her big day looked gorgeous in minimalist jewellery. Groom Ali on the other hand wore a white coat with turban.

“Saboor Ali for Life to the new beginnings,” she captioned alongside the photos. Saboor and Ali announced their engagement in 2021.

The couple was joined by celebrity friends including Aiman Khan, Urwa Hocane, Zara Noor Abbas, Kinza Hashmi and Sadia Ghaffar for the big day.