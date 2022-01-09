Neelam Muneer causes media frenzy with latest pictures on Instagram

Actor Neelam Muneer Khan’s took to social media application Instagram to share her latest picture which is going viral.

The picture sees the Shehr-e-Dil Ke Darwazey star in front of red, blue and yellow-coloured windows.

Neelam Muneer Khan’s fresh Instagram post garnered more than 30,000 likes from the application’s users. They commented with different emojis to compliment her beauty.

With 5.7 million Instagram followers, she is one of the most followed celebrities on social media. The celebrity takes to the picture and video-sharing application to share the visuals of her photoshoots and projects’ BTS.

Earlier, she took social media platforms by storm with a series of pictures that saw her in a green kurta shalwar. The picture gallery’s got thousands of likes as well.

She has proved herself as one of the most recognized actors in the entertainment industry due to her performance in stellar serials and films.

She received positive reviews for her work in projects namely Abhi Abhi, Diya Jalay, Saraab, Maang, Rang Laaga, Anabiya, Dil Mom Ka Diya and Bikhray Moti.

Her hit telefilms include Maqbool Qabool Hai, Tu Hai Meri Neelam, Van Waley Mehboob Bhai and Shabbar Ka Tabbar.