Craig Ervine to captain Zimbabwe for Sri Lanka ODIs

HARARE: Craig Ervine will captain Zimbabwe for their three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka. The series is part of the World Cup Super League, with these three ODIs Zimbabwe’s first 50-over matches since a three-match series against Ireland in September. Ervine has been entrusted with the responsibility to lead Zimbabwe once again after he captained the team for the limited-overs tour to Ireland and Scotland in August-September last year. The three games will take place on January 16, 18 and 21. The last time the two sides played an ODI series, Zimbabwe stunned the hosts, famously winning the five-match series 3-2. It remains the only multi-game ODI series Zimbabwe have won in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka’s last ODI series came against South Africa at home, with the hosts winning 2-1. According to Zimbabwe Cricket, the side will leave for Sri Lanka on Sunday. Squad: Craig Ervine (capt), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wesly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams.













