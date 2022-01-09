Punjab govt imposes emergency in Murree

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has imposed emergency in Murree and adjacent areas in view of current situation due to snowfall. In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that an emergency had been declared in all departments including the police, administration, Rescue-1122 and all hospitals to deal with the situation. He directed the Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Relief Commissioner, Director General Rescue-1122 and DG provincial disaster management to lead the rescue activities. The chief minister has also reserved his personal helicopter for rescue operation whereas all state rest houses located in Murree and adjacent areas had been opened for tourists. He also directed the DG Rescue-1122 to reach Murree and lead the rescue operation. Chief Minister Buzdar directed to expedite the rescue operation for stranded tourists in Murree due to heavy snowfall. He said this while presiding over a meeting held here to review in detail situation developed in Murree after heavy snowfall. The meeting was told that necessary machinery was being shifted to Murree, whereas all roads leading to Murree had already been closed. The Punjab government was in frequent contact with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for better coordination in the situation. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar instructed to use all out resources to rescue all the stranded tourists before night. He said that an emergency had been imposed after declaring Murree snowfall as natural calamity while help of army had been sought for rescue activities besides deploying additional police force in the area.













