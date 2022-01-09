Opp takes govt to task over Murree tragedy

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday expressed sorrow over the deaths of tourists in Murree as heavy snowfall led to a chaotic situation in the hill station, a private TV channel reported.

Terming the incident as “criminal negligence” on part of the administration, Shahbaz said the event has exposed the incumbent government, which “cannot even handle a traffic situation”. He questioned why when the government “knew” that such heavy snowfall would hit the area, did it not make arrangements to save the people.

“Does this government deserve to be in power if it cannot handle 1,000 cars? If tourists were headed towards [Murree] in such huge numbers, then why did the government not know about it? Was the administration asleep?”

He said the incident was a sign that the government did even not have the administrative capacity to manage traffic in Murree and Galyat areas. “Why does the government have the right to stay in power if it does not have the capacity to manage even a thousand vehicles? Why did the government know that the tourists were flocking to the area in such large numbers? Where was the administration… why did it not make advance arrangements?” the PML-N leader said as he bombarded the government with questions. “Imran Niazi does not have moral courage,” he said, calling for dismissal of “the minister and his subordinates responsible for this serious criminal negligence”. “Someone should be held responsible for this unjust calamity,” he said.

The opposition leader added that the government’s criminal silence on the incident was tantamount to committing a cardinal sin. “This is not death; this is murder!” he remarked.

Shehbaz said that his heartfelt sympathies and condolences were with the bereaved families. “May Allah Almighty place the deceased in mercy and give patience to the bereaved,” he prayed.

Meanwhile, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said the government is not only responsible for counting the number of tourists, but it also has to make necessary arrangements for them as well. “The person who mocked Shahbaz Sharif’s boots and service is sitting in his palace trying to save his failing government […] government negligence is behind the deaths, not snowfall.” She also prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased.

For his part, Bilawal said the entire nation was saddened over the unfortunate incident in Murree, as he, too, expressed sorrow over the deaths of people. “It would have been better had [the administration] informed the tourists about the weather situation in Murree […] the administration should immediately begin rescue services for the tourists,” he added. He said that the tragedy could have been avoided had the tourists been informed of the weather forecast in time.

Meanwhile, PML-N’s Punjab President Rana Sanaullah also held the premier responsible for the deaths in Muree.

Speaking to the media at Aiwan-e-Adl, where the Lahore Bar Association (LBA)’s elections were in progress, Sanaullah claimed that politicians served their energy in making tall claims and portraying a rosey picture rather than taking concrete measures to rescue the innocent visitors trapped in the heavy snowfall in Murree.

Lambasting Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, he said that the minister appeared on TV screens only after some channels started reporting on the gory. “Sheikh Rashid then informed of the measures they were going to take to rescue the people. I ask him where he was when they were crying for help throughout the night,” the PML-N leader observed.