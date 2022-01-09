Shahbaz should go to jail over submission of false affidavit

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif who submitted a false affidavit should go to jail.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Education and Technical Training Shafqat Mehmood and Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, he said, a case in this regard would be filed in Lahore High Court by the federal government next week. To a question, he said Shahbaz Sharif should forget to become the Prime Minister, he should worry about his seat as he cannot not even become MNA, as in this case there was disqualification for five years.

The minister said that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz had been convicted in accountability cases whereas cases of Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Sharif were in courts and within the next six to eight months some big fish will be out of the race in the next elections.

He said, more than Rs12 billion have been recovered from Zardari in Omni Accounts case so the claim that no achievements have been made in accountability process was not a fact.

However he said that people’s demand to expedite the accountability was justified and this was also desire of the government.

Lamenting the attitude of the opposition parties over the issue, he said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who was elected from Murree in the past instead of going there to help the people was holding press conferences in Rawalpindi. He said Maryam Nawaz who was enjoying a holiday also showed her apathy towards the affected people through her senseless reaction. He said that opposition politics was not important, as its leaders were like frogs who had to make noise.

To a question, he said that PTI candidates from South Punjab, North Punjab and all over the country got votes in the name of Imran Khan. “We have come to the assemblies with votes in the name of Imran Khan and future too, votes will be cast in the name of Imran, so individuals do not matter much,” Chaudhry Fawad said.

The so-called long march of the opposition in fact would be a mess, the opposition’s politics was without any objectives, he remarked.

He pointed out that ideologies of Fazlur Rehman, Shahbaz Sharif and Bilawal do not match, and opposition was a dead horse.

If the opposition came to Islamabad, the government would set up separate tents for them so that they do not fight with each other, said the minister. The government, he said wanted uniform local government system but the allies suggested that there should be direct elections at district level in Punjab.