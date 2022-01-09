IIOJK receives heavy snowfall, flight operations disrupted

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), most places of the valley witnessed heavy snowfall on Saturday morning as the authorities issued an alert for avalanche-prone areas of it. Due to heavy snowfall in the area, all operations at the Srinagar Airport have been delayed, Kashmir Media Service Reported. The Srinagar Airport issued the notification on Saturday stating that all flights and services were delayed as continued snowfall has reduced the visibility at the airport. Landslides triggered by incessant rain blocked the Srinagar-Jammu highway, the only surface link of the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the world, leaving at least 3,000 vehicles stranded. As per media reports, the traffic officials said over 1,000 vehicles were cleared from Srinagar to Jammu on Friday after which landslides and shooting stones at multiple places in Ramban district in Jammu region again blocked the highway.













