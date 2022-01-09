Snow clearance operation continues in Galyat

Galyat Development Authority (GDA) heavy machinery Saturday has started work for the rehabilitation of roads in Galyat while Commissioner Hazara division, Deputy Commissioner and Director General GDA are also present to monitor the rescue operation and snow clearing in Galyat.

GDA spokesperson said this in a press statement.

He further said that the roads of Galyat would be restored for traffic soon, all tourists are safe and we are providing facilities to the tourists and locals as well. Director-General DGA said that fortunately no casualties were reported due to the best arrangements during the heavy snowfall. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir told to media that more than 7,000 tourist vehicles that were trapped in landslides and snow were rescued. He further said that GDA machinery has started clearance of landslide and snow from the roads.

District administration also requested to avoid traveling towards Galyat till the road is restored. According to the traffic police from Bagnutar to Barian due to heavy snowfall, landslides and tree felling in some areas main Murree Road and other connecting roads are facing blockage. Rescue operation is also underway, the road should be cleared soon, don’t go to the streets until local authorities and GDA grant permission to the tourists. The traffic police also directed the tourists to contact helpline 1915 and Traffic Police Abbottabad No. 09929310042 in case of any emergency.

Rescue 1122 sources told to media that the Rescue vehicles have been moved from Bara Gali to Nathia Gali to evacuate vehicles stuck in the snow at Bara Gali while Rescue 1122 Nathia Gali station is busy providing services to tourists and also providing dry food to the trapped tourists. General Secretary Hotel owners Association Galyat Zaheer ul Islam Abbassi on behalf of the association has announced the provision of free facilities including accommodation and food for one day to the trapped tourists in Galyat.

He said that no causality has been reported in Galyat while all the stranded tourists have been relocated to the hotels that have been provided with all facilities. Zaheer ul Islam said that after the road clearance and permission by the district administration the tourists would be allowed to travel

NH&MP officers, NHA working on clearing Murree Expressway: IG NH&MP: Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Inam Ghani on Saturday said that NH&MP officers and National Highway Authority (NHA) are working on clearing the Murree Expressway.

“Please don’t travel to Murree, Snowfall has started again”, he said in a tweet.

He said there was congestion in Murree and on Expressway. He said that people in the hotels for the night have come out on the roads. He said that new vehicles are not being allowed to go to Murree. Inspector General Motorway Police said that carbon monoxide is odorless, very hard to detect, and it can quickly cause death. “If God forbid your car is stuck in the snow and you have the engine running, open a window slightly and clear snow away from the exhaust silencer pipe”, he added.