IGP for public awareness drive to stop incidents of cheque fraud

Tight measures are being ensured to curb rise in cheque fraud / cheque dishonor cases across the province. IG Punjab said that habitual criminals who commit fraud with innocent people and are involved in fraudulent transactions do not deserve any sympathy. He directed to take strict legal actions against such accused. Rao Sardar Ali Khan vowed that in collaboration with public and private banks, an awareness campaign would be launched among the citizens to prevent cheque fraud / dishonor so that citizens could protect themselves from such fraudulent and criminal persons.

Spokesman of Punjab Police said that last year 22171 cases of cheque fraud / cheque dishonor were registered across the province in which 8502 accused were arrested. Punjab Police spokesperson further said that challans of 10367 cases have been completed, 1438 cases have been dropped, accused of 1539 cases are innocent while 8827 cases are under investigation. Spokesman of Punjab Police said that 6449 cases of cheque fraud / cheque dishonor were registered in Lahore and 1823 accused were arrested. In Sheikhupura region 1038 cases were registered and 483 accused were arrested. In Gujranwala region 2593 cases were registered and 1312 accused were arrested. In Rawalpindi region 1356 cases were registered and 596 accused were arrested while in Sargodha region 1072 cases were registered and 510 accused were arrested. In Faisalabad region 3471 cases were registered and 1050 accused were arrested while in Multan region 1777 cases were registered and 651 accused were arrested. In Sahiwal region 1690 cases were registered and 683 accused were arrested while in DG Khan region 1078 cases were registered and 454 accused were arrested. Similarly in Bahawalpur region 1647 cases have been registered and 940 accused have been arrested. Spokesman of Punjab Police has appealed to the citizens not to allow misuse of their cheque book. He further said preferential actions are being taken against accused involved in cases transaction fraud and cheque dishonor.