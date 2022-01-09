JI establishes rescue centre in Murree

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Saturday established a emergency Rescue Centre in the building of Dakhtran-e-Islam Academy, Murree for providing help to trapped tourists.

Basic amenities including food, heating and accommodation facilities have been provided in the centre to the tourists, said a news release.

The tourists stranded in Bansra Gali, Sunny Bank, Ghoda Gali, Chitta Mor should has been asked to contact Hafiz Shakil on his phone no 0300 5175969; Hammad Almehmood Abbasi could be contacted through 0333 8544338 for any assistance or help. Contact numbers of Jamaat-e-Islami team leaders for rescue and relief of tourists in different parts of Murree included Rashid Sattar could be contacted on 0310 1575710 for any help in Darya Gali. Mobile no of Hafiz Shakil Abbasi is 0333 5565405 for any help required in Bansra Gali or Ghora Gali. Similarly Sajid Mehmood having mobile no 03025157190 has been tasked to provide assistance to tourists stranded in Rawat or nearby; Fida Abbasi mobile no 0310 9462728 for help in Sehr Bagla.

Aleem Abbasi, Masood Butt should be contacted on 0300 5511949 for help in Murree city. Safeer Akhtar for assistance in Aliot. His mobile no is 0313 5130713.