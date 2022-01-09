COVID-19 claims three more lives, infects 959 in Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that 21 more cases of Omicron variant among 958 of COVID-19 were detected and unfortunately three more patients died lifting the death toll to 7681.

The CM said, 24 samples of Omicron were tested during the last two days (Jan6-7), of them 21 were detected as Omicron positive lifting the tally to 328, which constituted 87.5 percent current detection rate. According to Mr Shah, out of 21 new cases, 14 have been detected from District East, three Central, one Malir and three residents of other provinces. He said that most of the new cases were locally transmitted. The CM said that the 87.5 percent detection rate was high and showing a fast spreading trend, therefore people have to be careful.

Giving details of the daily report, the chief minister said that three more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,681 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Mr. Shah said that 14,868 samples were tested which detected 938 cases that constituted 6.3 percent current detection rate. He said that so far 7,242,318 tests have been conducted against which 485,422 cases were diagnosed as positive, of them 96.5 percent or 468,665 patients have recovered, including 107 overnight.

The CM said that currently 9,076 patients were under treatment, of them 8,817 were in home isolation, 110 at isolation centers and 149 at different hospitals. He said that the condition of 142 patients was stated to be critical, including 11 who were shifted to ventilators. Murad Ali Shah said that out of 938 new cases, 759 have been detected from Karachi, including 281 from East, 246 South, 149 Central, 55 Korangi, 19 West and 9 Malir.

Hyderabad has 27, Thatta 24, Tando Allahyar 15, Nausheroferoze 14, Matiari 13, Sujawal 11, Jamshoro 10, Dadu 7, Tharparkar 6, Ghotki and Shaheed Benazirabad 5 each, Jacobabad, Umerkot, Sanghar and Larkana 4 each, Badin and Mirpurkhas 3 each, Khairpur and Sukkur 2 each and Shikarpur 1. Sharing vaccination data, the CM said that 30,291,406 vaccinations have been administered up to January 6 adding that during the last 24 hours 179,475 vaccines were inoculated – in total 30,470,881 vaccines have administered, which constituted 55.20 percent of the vaccine eligible population.