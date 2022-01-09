Police engaged in rescue and relief operation: IGP

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab and Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Rawalpindi District and Traffic Police are on hand to assist tourists in Murree and RPO, CPO and CTO Rawalpindi are engaged in supervising rescue and relief operations. Spokesperson of Punjab Police said that 90% of the roads in Murree have been cleared, children and families have been removed from the vehicles and shifted at government guest houses and safe places. Citizens are being provided food, dried fruits, medicines, warm clothes and other essentials. Punjab Police Spokesperson further said that 157665 vehicles entered Murree from last Sunday till yesterday out of which 123920 vehicles got out of Murree since last evening.

There were 33745 vehicles in Murree till Saturday evening. According to the spokesperson of Punjab Police, 33373 vehicles have been rescued and evacuated during the last 24 hours, while in Murree, besides the vehicles of locals, empty tourist vehicles are stuck in the snow which are being evacuated. The express highway is completely clear, traffic on the old GT Road is slow. Snow removal on the road from Kaldana to Barian is in progress. Troops are stationed at the entrances to the 17-mile toll plaza, Phalgaran Toll Plaza and GT Road. All emergency services vehicles, including ambulances, are allowed to enter and exit Murree. Roads are being cleared by removing snow from the roads in collaboration with the district administration. The road is getting difficult due to falling trees and heavy snowfall. Apart from District Police Rawalpindi, Traffic Police Rawalpindi, Chakwal and Attock police personnel are also taking part in the rescue work while Chief Minister Punjab and IG Punjab are in constant touch with senior police officers in Murree and district administration.

The Punjab Police spokesperson further said that on the orders of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, relief activities of Rawalpindi Police and Traffic Police are in full swing to help the stranded tourists in Murree and Galyat. RPO Rawalpindi is personally supervising the rescue operations and CPO Rawalpindi is engaged in rescue and relief operations on the highways. Punjab Police Spokesperson said that more than 24,000 vehicles were rescued on the Murree highways in the last 24 hours.