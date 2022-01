Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz on Saturday said a special consignment of relief items for the affectees of flood and snow hit areas of Balochistan was dispatched by Pakistan Air Force.

In a telephone conversation with Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha and Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the chairman NDMA discussed the damage caused by the recent rains and snowfall and the need for assistance.