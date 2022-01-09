Ramaphosa warns against destabilisation as ANC marks 110 years

South Africa’s ruling ANC, a storied liberation movement, marked its 110th anniversary Saturday in low-key fashion as the country reels from parliament’s destruction, last year’s deadly riots and emerging details of official corruption. In the stands of a stadium in Polokwane, in northeastern Limpopo province, a few hundred party members sporting the African National Congress’ signature yellow, green and black dotted the terraces.

It was a far cry from the noisy and large crowds of supporters that are traditionally bused in for the annual festivities, thanks to Covid-19 restrictions that limit outdoor gatherings to just 2,000 people. Also weighing heavily on the party atmosphere are acts described by President Cyril Ramaphosa described as having “the effects of subverting our constitutional democracy”.

“These acts include blatant acts of state (corruption) and criminality… the concerted campaign of public violence and destruction that took place in July last year, as well as ongoing theft, destruction and obstruction of infrastructure,” Ramaphosa told party loyalists. “This anniversary takes place just a few days after a devastating fire swept through our parliament in Cape Town.