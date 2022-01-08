Daily Times

Saturday, January 08, 2022


Carrying capacity build up of tourist spots necessary to avoid Murree like tragedies: Amin

APP

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Saturday expressed his deep grief and heartfelt condolences on the loss of precious lives in heavy snowfall in Murree hill station.

The SAPM in a tweet, said, “Shocked and saddened at this tragic incident  prayers for those who lost their lives.” He went on to mention that the “carrying capacity” of the country’s tourist spots needed to be established and strictly enforced to avoid such tragedies in the face of increasing local tourism.

