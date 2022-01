The Metrological Office on Saturday issued more snow warning for Murree.

Met Office Director Muhammad Irfan predicted more snowfall till tomorrow morning for Murree. According to the Met Office, 17 inch snow has already fallen during last 24 hours. There are also chances of rain today and tomorrow in Murree, the weather report predicted.

The report says in the upper KPK, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, the snowfall will continue till tomorrow morning.