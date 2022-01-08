FWO dozers, army engineers open Murree Expressway; establish four medical camps

RAWALPINDI: The troops of Pakistan army engineers and frontier work organization (FWO) dozers on Saturday opened Murree Expressway and Jhika Gali-Gharial Road whereas the Army established four camps at various locations to provide relief to stranded tourists in the snow hit areas of Murree and Galiyat.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in separate updates on the rescue efforts informed that the FWO dozers were working on expressway road opening. The Army had established four camps at Military college Murree, Jhika Gali , APS Kuldana, and Station supply Depot Sunny Bank.

The stranded people were moved to Army Public School (APSs) Kuldana for shelter and food. It added that the dozers were moved from Muzafarabad to assist the road clearance operation. The troops from 111 brigade of the Army were opening road at Bahara Kahu and providing necessary food items to the masses.

It added that all resources were placed at the disposal of Murree division in terms of the engineers and machinery mobilised to execute the rescue and relief efforts.