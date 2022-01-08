Another female medical student found dead in Sindh

The body of a female medical student was recovered on Saturday from Seeta Road, Khairpur Nathan Shah.

According to police, the dead body of Dr Asmat who was a fourth-year student of the MBBS was recovered from Ward No. 7 in the precincts of Seeta Road police station. Her body was pierced by a gun bullet that might have caused her death.

Police have sent the body of the final year student to a hospital for autopsy.

A couple of months ago, on Nov 25, 2021, a body of another medical student Noshin Kazmi was found from the girls’ hostel of Chandka Medical College in Larkana.

The initial post-mortem report of the incident revealed that Ms Kazmi’s death was caused by hanging. She was found to have 26cm long and 1cm wide scars on her neck and blood marks in both of her lungs.