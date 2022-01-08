Terror case filed by police after grenades found in Karachi

KARACHI: The finding of 20 hand grenades stuffed in a suitcase discovered at a garbage dump was the subject of a complaint filed by Garden Police.

Police claimed to have thwarted a terrorism plot in the city yesterday.

The charge has been filed with the Garden police station under the explosives and anti-terrorism laws.

The grenades were kept hidden with an intention to use them in a terrorism act, according to the FIR registered with sub-inspector Malik Rasheed as the complainant.

“A KMC inspector informed on phone about presence of hand grenades at the garbage dump,” according to the FIR. “20 hand grenades were found from the garbage dump, one of them was without number,” according to the first information report.

Unknown terrorists have been named in the case.

SSP City Sarfaraz Nawaz yesterday said that they have recovered a shopper carrying 20 hand grenades from a garbage dump in the Dhobi Ghat area of Garden.

“Bomb Disposal Squad is currently involved in defusing the bombs and clearing the area,” he said and added that a heavy contingent of police has been deployed to the area to avert any untoward incident.

The hand grenades were later defused by Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) personnel. According to BDS, they discovered explosives, ball bearings, and hand grenades.

A scavenger discovered the hand grenades among the garbage in Dhobi Ghat and promptly contacted a Karachi Metropolitan Corporation employee (KMC).