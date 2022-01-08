PMD says Mercury to drop to 12 degrees in Karachi, no more rainfall

KARACHI: After a recent wet spell, the temperature in the city dipped to 12 degrees Celsius on Saturday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

“The sky will remain clear, and there will be no more rain in Karachi,” the MET office predicted.

The meteorological system that brought showers has left Karachi, according to the PMD. There is no likelihood of more rain in the city today, but scattered drizzle is possible, according to the forecast.

Northeastern winds blow in the city with a wind speed of four kilometres per hour.

The daytime temperature is expected to remain between 22-24 degrees Celsius.

The mercury will further drop in the coming days, the PMD said.

“Widespread rainfall is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while heavy rainfall/hailstorm at some places in the region.

The weather will remain cold and dry in other areas of the country.

In the last 24 hours, heavy rain lashed several areas of Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and some places in Balochistan, Sindh, and Gilgit-Baltistan and snowfall at mountains.

Rawalpindi (Chaklala 85 mm, Shamsabad 74 mm), Islamabad (Airport 78 mm, Golra 77 mm, Zero POint, Bokra 74 mm), Syedpur 70 mm, Mangla 76 mm, Lahore (Airport 78 mm, Golra 77 mm, Zero POint, Bokra 74 mm), Syedpur 70 mm, Mangla 76 (Laxmi Chowk 74mm, Airport 64mm, Johar Town 60mm, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Mughalpura 56mm, Shahi Qila 55mm, Shahdara, Nishtar Town 52mm).

In Sindh rainfall was recorded at Tando Jam 04mm, Larkana 03mm, Mithi 01mm.