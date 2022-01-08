After testing positive with COVID-19, Swara Bhaskar requested to ‘die’

Swara Bhaskar is responding to critics who want her to die as a result of her COVID-19 diagnosis.

Following the announcement of the Veere Di Wedding actress’s diagnosis on Thursday night, numerous trolls resorted to social media to make derogatory remarks.

One person said, “The finest of all the news I have heard in 2022.” Another commented, “RIP in advance.”

In no time, the posts caught the attention of Swara herself who then launched a savage tweet directed to her haters.

“Friends, please keep your emotions in check. If something happens to me, your livelihood will be in danger. How will you run your house?” wrote Swara in the post.

And to my dear Nafrati Chintus and trolls praying for my demise.. doston apni bhaavnaaein kaabooo mein rakho.. mujhey kuch ho gaya toh aapki rozi roti chhin jaaegi.. ghar kaisey chalega ?!? 😬🤷🏾‍♀️🤗 pic.twitter.com/Tx7mq3zQOD — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 7, 2022



Swara announced that she tested positive this week, sharing some of the symptoms she has been experiencing with fans.

“Been isolating and in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. Crossed fingers. SO grateful for family & to be at home,” the actor wrote on social media.