Bilawal praises Justice Ayesha’ elevation to Supreme Court

On Saturday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his warm wishes to Justice Ayesha Malik on her elevation to the Supreme Court, Daily Times reported.

In a statement, the PPP chairman said it would be a good sign that for the first time in the history of Pakistan a woman had been elevated to the apex court creating a positive image of the country among the comity of nations.

He said that Justice Ayesha’s elevation to the highest court of the country had opened up new possibilities for the development of women in future. It’s a step towards gender equality, Bilawal concluded.

On Friday, the US Embassy Islamabad in its tweet greeted the Harvard Law School-graduated Justice Ayesha Malik on her elevation to the apex court considering it a momentous achievement in the 74 years’ history of Pakistan.

The embassy wrote: “We welcome the nomination of Justice Ayesha Malik to the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Justice Malik, who completed her LL.M. from Harvard Law School, will become the first woman in the Pakistan Supreme Court’s 74-year history.”