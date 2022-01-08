CDA to host 15th International Urdu Conference in Islamabad

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Arts Council of Karachi on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to organize the 15th International Urdu Conference in Islamabad.

The International Urdu Conference which will be part of Pakistan’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations will held at Pak-China Friendship Centre here from March 13 to 15.

A galaxy of renowned Urdu scholars, poets and others from Pakistan and other countries will attend the event. Member Finance CDA, Rana Shakeel Asghar and President of Arts Council of Karachi Muhammad Ahmad Shah signed MoU on behalf of two sides.

CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed who was also present on occasion said the civic would host participants of the mega event.

” We feel that CDA should also play its role in promotion of arts and cultural activities, ” he said.