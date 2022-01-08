Govt increases deadline for exchange of old banknotes till Dec 31

KARACHI: On the proposal of the central bank, the federal government extended the deadline for exchanging obsolete banknotes of Rs10, 50, 100, and 1,000 on Friday.

The government has extended the deadline for exchanging outdated banknotes of Rs10, 50, 100, and 1000 by one year, to December 31, 2022, according to a statement issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

It’s worth noting that the deadline for exchanging old notes was previously set for December 31, 2021.

“As per the federal government’s gazette notification dated December 23, 2021 upon expiry of the period, the old design banknotes will stand cancelled, and will not be exchangeable,” the statement read.

The central bank further stated that this is the final extension of the federal government’s deadline for exchanging these banknotes, and that the public is encouraged to take advantage of the chance and exchange their old design banknotes through SBP BSC Offices until December 31, 2022.