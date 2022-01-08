Weekly inflation increases slightly

ISLAMABAD: The inflation rate, as assessed by the Sensitive Price Index (SPI), increased by 0.08 percent for the week ending January 6, owing to an increase in the price of essential food products, according to statistics provided by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday.

In the meantime, the SPI inflation rate increased by 20.08 percent year over year. Annual SPI was at a decade high, according to Topline Securities’ study.

The combined income group index increased from 167.98 points on December 30 to 168.12 points during the week under review.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has issued preliminary numbers showing the average pricing of 25 key goods, including potatoes.

Prices of seven items, including tomatoes, 200-gram chillies powder, eggs, mustard oil and a bag of wheat flour have declined. Meanwhile, the rates of 19 essential goods remained unchanged.

The bureau, in its weekly report, said that among food items, the potatoes increased by 5.23%. Meanwhile, the prices of chicken increased by 4.45%.

Among non-food items, the price of petrol super and hi-speed diesel rose within a range of 2.5-3%, respectively.

During the week under review, the price of tomatoes dropped 18.28%, while the 200-gram chillies power packet decreased by over 14.54%. Other items that recorded a decline included eggs and wheat flour.

Plain bread, powdered milk, vegetable ghee, tea, and other items remained constant in price.

In comparison to the previous week, the SPI for the lowest income category fell by 0.28 percent. The group’s index was 175.91 points, down from 176.40 points the week before.