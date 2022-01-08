Bilawal tells PPP to start preparing for elections

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has told the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) to finalise the names of candidates for national and provincial assemblies’ seats, claiming that PTI-led government was going to end soon, before completing its tenure. A private TV channel quoting sources said Bilawal made these remarks at the party’s CEC meeting held in Lahore on Friday. The PPP chairman looked optimistic during the meeting and said that the party will come into power and it will send the incumbent government packing, they added. The development comes a day after Bilawal announced that PPP would march towards Islamabad on February 27 against the PTI government after his party’s core committee meeting endorsed the decision taken by the CEC. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Bilawal had said that the long march would start from the Mazar of Quaid-i-Azam in Karachi. He also hinted at staging a sit-in in the federal capital, saying that the party would present its demands after reaching Islamabad.

The TV channel reported that the party members in Friday’s meeting said that the party had formed an alliance with PML-N “under some compulsions” but it had caused damage to the party politically particularly in Punjab. The members maintained that PPP would give tough time to PML-N in upcoming local government and general elections and will not enter into any alliance with it.

The CEC members blamed the party’s alliance with the PML-N as the major reason for the decline in its popularity in Punjab while suggesting that pacts should be made with other religious and political parties such as ANP and PAT in the upcoming elections. The report said that the PPP has decided to reorganise all its allied wings. Separate conventions of all the wings will be held.