Fawad seeks world intervention on UNSC resolutions on Kashmir

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday sought world community’s intervention for implementation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

The international community must cooperate with the United Nations to hold a free and fair plebiscite, through which Kashmiris could decide their future in light of UN Security Council resolutions, he said while addressing a webinar. The webinar was organized by Embassy of Pakistan, Berlin to mark Jammu and Kashmir, Right to Self-determination Day. He said the world must persuade India to revert unilateral and illegal actions of August 05, 2019 and pressurize it to stop brutal oppression of the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir ( IIOJK). “Jammu and Kashmir is not a territorial dispute, but a matter of the people of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. It presents a sad face of human tragedy, political havoc and a constant denial of human rights to the generations of innocent Kashmiris by fascist Indian regime,” remarked the Minister.

He added that the oppression has spread from the bounds of IIOJK, to entire India, as minorities were facing a similar situation under Prime Minister Modi’s, RSS-driven Hindutva ideology.

It has also put obstacles in realization of Prime Minster Imran Khan’s vision and aspirations of regional connectivity and prosperity, due to which billions of people in the region were suffering, he added. The minister noted that Jammu and Kashmir remained very close to the hearts of Pakistani people and the dream of peaceful Indo-Pak relations stood defeated by the extremist ideology of Indian government. Ambassador Dr. Mohammad Faisal, welcomed the participants and noted that international community’s pledge to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for realization of the right to self-determination awaited realization for the last 73 years, due to Indian intransigence failure of international community.

Other distinguished speakers of the webinar including Lord Wajid Khan (UK) and wife of jailed Hurriyat Leader Yaseen Malik, Mushaal Malik stressed that due to the apathy of the international community, Indian occupation forces were committing grave human rights’ violations and inflicting atrocities in IIOJK with impunity

Mushal Mallick noted that prominent Hurriyat leaders like Yaseen Malik, Asiya Andrabi and Shabbir Shah were constantly under arrest, while India’s deliberate and systematic designs of changing the demographic balance were aimed towards ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Muslims, so that a free and fair plebiscite could no longer be held in accordance with their aspirations.