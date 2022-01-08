Afghanistan needs humanitarian assistance: COAS

British High Commissioner Christian Turner Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ). Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, including Afghanistan, and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a media release. Gen Bajwa said, “It’s imperative for regional peace and stability that international community assist Afghanistan to avert humanitarian crisis.” The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace, particularly in Afghan situation.













