References against Asif Zardari adjourned

An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday adjourned hearing till January 20, on two separate references against ex-president Asif Ali Zardari pertaining fake bank accounts.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the Park Lane and Mega Money Laundering reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari. The court also granted one day exemption from hearing to Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur and other accused on their lawyers’ request.

The hearing was adjourned without further proceeding due to the absence of the defence lawyers.