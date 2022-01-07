Steps underway to realize digital Pakistan vision: minister

Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque said that steps are underway for fulfilling digital Pakistan vision which was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was addressing Contract Signing Ceremony between Universal Service Fund (USF) and JAZZ for providing High Speed Mobile Broadband Services here at a local hotel on Friday. The agreement was signed by CEO JAZZ Amir and CEO Universal Service Fund (USF) Haaris Mahmood Chaudhry. Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiative Asad Umar has graced the event.

The JAZZ has collaborated with the Universal Service Fund (USF) to provide High Speed Mobile Broadband Services for Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Naushahro Feroze & Shaheed Benazirabad Districts.

He said that technology was changing with every passing day, adding that we have to equip our youth with modern technology. He said youth are country’s asset, saying that steps are being taken to connect the masses in rural areas with digital world.

Connectivity is the topmost priority of the government and it is because of broadband facility we can connect with digital world, he said.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said that numbers of initiatives are being taken for provision of quality broadband services in unserved and underserved areas of the country,

Since last three years, the investment of Rs.12.4 billion has been made to increase the connectivity through 3G and 4G and however, an amount of investment has been increased for next year, he added. As many as 175000000 people would get benefits from the project.

Highlighting the achievements of the federal government, the IT minister said that they had increased the number of IT related projects and majority of projects would be completed soon.