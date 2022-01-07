30 more cases of Omicron, 756 of Covid detected: Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday said that 30 more cases of Omicron variant were detected when 37 tests were conducted while 756 new cases of COVID-19 were detected when 12961 samples were tested.

In a statement issued from CM House, the CM Sindh said that between January 2 to 5, 37 samples for Omicron variant were tested which detected 30 more cases lifting the tally to 307.

He added that most of the omicron variant cases were locally transmitted.

Giving details of the daily situation report, the CM Sindh said that no more patients of Coronavirus died overnight.

The death toll so far stands at 7,678 that constitutes a 1.6 percent death rate, he said. The CM Sindh said that 12,961 samples were tested which detected 756 cases that constituted 5.8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 7,227,450 tests have been conducted against which 484,484 cases were diagnosed as positive.