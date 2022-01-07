Three Important Months

Prime Minister Imran Khan feeling the need to reassert how the next three months hold paramount importance for the PTI government does give some credence to the rumour mills busy churning the onset of election season. The ruling party is being said to sense the strength of headwinds on the path to re-election. But the kaptaan has had such feelings before; on more than one occasion. Every once in a while, there is swirling talk of the next three months being critical.

Once, after the party’s honeymoon period at the top finished, he said that the next two years would be important. Then, when the pressure didn’t ease after those years, he said that the following six months would be crucial. And now we’re told that the first few months of the new year would, in a way, be the make-or-break moment for the government.

The government does face several pressing problems. And by solving them, it will not just help itself but also the people. But it’s not immediately clear what can be done about the most important ones in just three months. Inflation, for example, is still frustratingly high and definitely everybody’s biggest concern. There has been the issue of international commodity prices, which feed local inflation, coming down over the next quarter or so. But such analyses banked on the Omicron variant of the coronavirus forcing another round of lockdowns in a number of places; including the US and EU. Now, however, it doesn’t seem as if the new strain of the virus is going to cause too many bottlenecks in global supply chains; so there’s really no telling if commodities will really ease.

Perhaps the best that can be done is to work on price relief of essential items, for which agriculture policy would have to be front and centre. Already the ongoing fiscal is turning out to be better for the Agri sector than the last one, so there is something to be worked on. Other than that the government must also send the message that it is firmly in place till the next election. For that, the best way to silence all critics and give people’s confidence a boost is to prove that there are no problems with coalition partners and all is also well with the establishment. There’s not much to be feared from the opposition because, despite its chest-thumping and saber-rattling, it’s not been able to pose any potential threat so far; nor does it look likely to between now and the election. PTI’s problems are of its own making, therefore the solution must also come from within. *