Another March

The Bilawal camp has unfurled another plan to converge on the capital city. The latest in the series of long marches would thunder outside the parliament against the passage of a mini-budget. Already gained notoriety for a back-breaking burden for the public, the new bill suggests a radical increase in sales tax on everything from common salt to baby formula milk all the way to cars. The ensuing ruckus. both inside the house and on the street was a grim reality the government could do little to avoid. Even without the catapulting viral strain (bound to end in another string of lockdowns), the global price hike is doing a great job in tightening the drawstrings, left, right and centre. Add to that an exhausted public (thank you, double-digit food inflation, skyrocketing fuel surcharges and the power sector fiascos) and the bitter pill becomes unbearable to swallow.

While it would certainly not help the opposition’s war mantra but the blade does not twist to the core despite gross optics. Yes, raising the taxes was a long-overdue demand by the IMF that Islamabad had steered clear of in a bid to prioritise domestic growth. After all, indirect taxation is never welcomed at home and as seen by the recent local polls, the government’s economic agenda stands on a wobbly bar stool–on a slippery floor.

But trying to carve a personal vendetta out of a seemingly inescapable loop is a petty tactic. It is for the PTI to face the music of the proverbial genie it has let outside. The upcoming polls in Punjab would be an excruciating test of its popularity and it can only be hoped that the Sehat card pulls the cart to the finish line. As for the opposition parties, trying to sit with the government and help come up with legislation that holds at least a sliver of hope for the common man. How about a little pat on the back for trying to bring the pharmaceutical sector under the tax net? A coordinated front might have better odds for the provision of public welfare. Long marches have seldom achieved anything other than coloured headlines. *