Three Iranian clubs barred from Asian Champions League

KUALA LUMPUR: Top Iranian teams Persepolis and Esteghlal have been barred from this year’s Asian Champions League for failing to meet entry requirements, football officials said Friday. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said their licences for the region’s premier club competition were withdrawn because they had “not satisfied all of the mandatory criteria”. A third Iranian team, Gol Gohar, were also barred. The AFC did not give further details, but the criteria are broad and range from ensuring safety standards to meeting financial and legal standards. The governing body did not respond to a request for more details. Persepolis are two-time runners-up in the Champions League while Esteghlal have competed in the tournament numerous times.













