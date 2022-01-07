Nora Fatehi recovers from coronavirus, tests negative

Bollywood actress and dance sensation Nora Fatehi has tested negative for coronavirus nearly two weeks after she was diagnosed with Covid-19.

The Dilbar girl was diagnosed with Covid-19 on December 30, 2021.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Nora informed her fans, “Hey guys! I have finally tested negative!”

“Thank u for all ur prayers and lovely messages. Its been rough!,” she said and added “I’m gna continue to work on getting my strength and energy back.”

The Dance Meri Rani star further said, “In the meantime stay safe guys.”

Nora was diagnosed with coronavirus in the last week of December and updated her millions of fans on social media.

“Hey guys, unfortunately I am currently battling COVID… It has honestly hit me real hard!. I’ve been bedridden for a few days now under doctor supervision. Please stay safe guys, wear your masks, it’s spreading fast and can affect everyone differently!”