Saboor ties the knot with Ali Ansari

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are officially married! The lovebirds were joined by family and celebrity friends Friday afternoon for a day-light Nikkah ceremony. Saboor’s sister Sajal Aly and Ali’s sister Mariam Ansari were also in attendance. In videos going viral on social media, Saboor is spotted in a gold ensemble while groom Ali is seen wearing a white Sherwani and a Turban. In another clip, blushing bride Saboor is seen teary-eyed as Ali plants a kiss on her forehead to calm her down. Saboor’s elder sister Sajal is spotted congratulating brother-in-law Ali right after the couple said their wedding vows. Bridesmaids, including Kinza Hashmi, Aiman Khan, Zara Noor Abbas and Sadia Ghaffar also marked attendance on the auspicious occasion.













