Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed granted UAE’s Golden Visa

Pakistani celebrity couple Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed are the latest celebrities to be honoured with UAE’s Golden Visa. In a chat with City Times on Friday, Sana expressed her happiness at the honour. “We are very thrilled and honoured to get this Golden Visa. We are very grateful to the UAE.” Actor, musician, singer-songwriter and producer Umair Jaswal and film and television actress Sana Javed have been in Dubai of late enjoying various DSF activities across the city including the spectacular fireworks. They also visited Expo 2020 Dubai. Umair added that getting the Golden Visa is “an amazing feeling” “UAE has always been a second home to us, and we meet so many of our loved ones here, so being honoured with this visa is absolutely fantastic.”













