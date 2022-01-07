Selena Gomez vacations in Turks & Caicos

Look at her now. Although most of us spent the holidays amongst the chilly drop in temperatures, Selena Gomez did quite the opposite. The 29-year-old recently enjoyed a vacation with family and friends in the gorgeous islands of Turks and Caicos.

And if you needed photographic proof of this magical trip, the singer’s BFF, Theresa Mingus, shared a few photos documenting all the fun in the sun to her Instagram on Jan. 5. In one video, Selena can be seen enjoying herself while water tubing, while in another, the Only Murders in the Building star is seen hanging out with family, including her sister, Gracie.

And even though Selena herself stayed sans social media during the getaway, it’s clear from her latest Instagram post that she’s already enjoying the start of a brand-new year.

“Happy new year people,” she captioned a photo of herself smiling on Jan. 1. “Let’s remember to take care of one another and start the year right! God bless and I hope you all had a wonderful holiday! LOVE YOU.”

Last year was quite the year for Selena, she returned to television for the first time since Wizards of Waverly Place-and earned a Grammy nomination for her album, but as the singer recently dished to People, 2022 marks a major milestone for Selena, who will turn the big 3-0 in July.

“I love growing up,” the actress told the outlet on Jan. 5. “When I was younger, I was scared of it, and I thought by now my life would look so different. But now I’m like, ‘Wow, this is not what I ever expected, and I couldn’t be more thrilled.’

I’ve stopped caring about what people have to say, and that’s been wonderful.”