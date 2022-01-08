Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 8 January 2022 is being sold for Rs. 107940 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 125900 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 8 January 2022

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 125900 Rs. 115407 Rs. 110163 Rs. 94425 per 10 Gram Rs. 107940 Rs. 98944 Rs. 94448 Rs. 80955 per Gram Gold Rs. 10794 Rs. 9894 Rs. 9445 Rs. 8096

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.