Karachi shivers as rainfall reduces temperature

KARACHI: Karachi is experiencing cold weather, with recent light to moderate showers making the weather a tad chillier in the port city.

The city’s temperature dipped to 13.5 degrees Celsius Friday morning, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), with winds gusting to 10 kilometres per hour.

Humidity in the air was 86 per cent. The temperature is expected to hover between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius during the day and the city will experience winds of 35 to 40 kilometres per hour, the weather department said.

Surjani Town in the city received the most rain, with 28 millimetres, followed by University Road (13.2 millimetres), and Faisal Base (13.2 millimetres), according to the report (12mm).

The meteorological system that brought showers has left Karachi, according to the PMD. There is no likelihood of more rain in the city today, but scattered drizzle is possible, according to the forecast.