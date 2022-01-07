Senate informed that inflation will decline in 3 to 4 months

ISLAMABAD: Ali Muhammad Khan, the State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, predicted on Friday that inflation will fall in the next two to three months.

Ali Muhammad Khan, speaking to the Senate House, said that the country has been affected hard by inflation; the administration cannot deny this, but the issue will be brought under control in the next three to four months.

He said that the government is giving subsidies to the common man on ghee, sugar, flour, and other edible things to minimize the impact of inflation.

Despite the fact, inflation is an international issue, but the prices of commodities are still lower in Pakistan as compared to other countries of the region, he added.

Khan informed the upper house members that farmers gained Rs11 billion on their crops, while tractors and motorcycles were sold in record numbers.

Last Monday, Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar stated that the world is seeing a historic wave of inflation, which will peak in 2022.

In an address to a public meeting in Lahore, Hammad Azhar stated that the federal government is well aware of the hardships encountered by Pakistanis as a result of rising inflation.