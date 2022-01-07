Gang of female blackmailers booked in Hafizabad

Police in Hafizabad has booked a gang that was actively involved in making objectionable videos of men and then blackmail them in order to extort money from them.

Spokesman for the police said that name of the gang leader was Arshad Butt, who was arrested along with other members of the gang including women.

He further said five cases had so far been registered against the gang which had hired young girls to trap men, who would then be filmed with these girls while doing objectionable acts.

“Several youth have so far been robbed of cash and other valuables by the gang, which is also called ‘call girls gang’,” he elaborated.

The spokesman disclosed that members of the gang had been looting people not only in the city but also in the surrounding cities for quite some time.

“The suspects are being interrogated in order to extract more information from them,” the spokesman added.