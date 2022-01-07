Daily Times




Sports goods exports witness 24.48pc increase

Agencies

The Sports goods exports during the first five months of the fiscal year 2021-22 grew by 24.48pc as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-Nov 2021, Sports goods worth $134,803 were exported as compared to the exports of $108,296 of the same period of last year. According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Footballs increased by 19.34pc, worth $63,671 exported as compared to exports worth $53,354 during the same period of the last year. Meanwhile, Gloves exports also increased by 12.90pc as the exports during the current fiscal year were recorded worth $31,676 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded $28,056. During the period under review, others exports increased by 46.75 percent, worth $39,456 were exported in the current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing $26,886 of the same period of the last year.

