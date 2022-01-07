Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Three ships, Navarino, IVS Windsor and Gas Arma carrying containers, coal and LPG at the port on Wednesday, berthed at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively. Meanwhile, six more ships, carrying containers, gas oil and mogas also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours. A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Navarino and Hanton Trader-II left the port on Thursday morning. A cargo volume of 118,138, tonnes, comprising 81,311 tonnes imports cargo and 37,052 tonnes exports cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,761 Containers (1,542 TEUs Imports and 1,219 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours. There are 09 ships at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, Karimata, Irenes Ray and MSC Emily-II, and another ship Navios Constellation carrying mogas and containers are expected to take berths at FOTOC Terminal and Container Terminal, on Thursday. While two more container vessels, Songa Leopard and CMA CGM Rabelais are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.













