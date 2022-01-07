Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, January 07, 2022


,

SBP reserves drop $169m to $17.69b

Web Desk

KARACHI: According to figures issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, the central bank’s foreign exchange holdings declined $169 million in the week ended December 31.

According to the central bank, the SBP’s foreign currency reserves were recorded at $17,680 million on December 24, down $169 million from the previous day’s figure of 17,855.3 million.

The central bank gave no reason behind the decrease.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:

  • Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: $17,686.0 million
  • Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: $6,332.8 million
  • Total liquid foreign reserves: $24,018.8 million

Submit a Comment