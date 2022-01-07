SBP reserves drop $169m to $17.69b

KARACHI: According to figures issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, the central bank’s foreign exchange holdings declined $169 million in the week ended December 31.

According to the central bank, the SBP’s foreign currency reserves were recorded at $17,680 million on December 24, down $169 million from the previous day’s figure of 17,855.3 million.

The central bank gave no reason behind the decrease.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:

Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: $17,686.0 million

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: $6,332.8 million

Total liquid foreign reserves: $24,018.8 million

Total liquid foreign #reserves held by the country stood at US$ 24.02 billion as of December 31, 2021. For details: https://t.co/WpSgomnd3v pic.twitter.com/VwP0PHryf9 — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) January 6, 2022