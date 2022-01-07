Flights now allowed to land at Lahore Airport

On Friday, six flights were unable to land at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport when the runway turned slick owing to heavy rain, Daily Times reported.

Three of the six flights have begun to circle the airport, while the remaining three have been diverted to Islamabad International Airport.

Flights SV-734 from Jeddah, KU-203 from Kuwait, and EK-624 from Pakistan were not allowed to land at Lahore Airport, according to sources, but they were still in the air.

Aircraft PK-264 from Abu Dhabi, flight PK-9760 from Jeddah, and flight PK-302 from Karachi were among the two international and one local flights diverted to Islamabad.