Digital Banking to herald new era in economic sector: Kashif Ashfaq

The Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council, Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Thursday said that digital banking will herald a new era, a medium to achieve the broader objective of making the financial and economic sectors more productive, efficient and inclusive. Talking to a delegation of the corporate sector led by Waqas Anjum, he said that the digitalisation has massive potential to accelerate the pace of financial inclusion. He said that the technology-driven solutions are the key to unlocking the doors of the financial sector for the unserved and underserved segments of society particularly women folks. He said that the digital transformation could play a pivotal role in the expansion of Islamic finance and help improve financial inclusion, he added. He congratulated the Prime Minister for issuing directions to the State Bank of Pakistan for the introduction of digital banking in Pakistan, a long-awaited demand of the business community. The digital banking framework will cover all the banking services, from an account opening to deposit and lending through digital means and the account holder will not need to visit any branch physically which he added is a good initiative of the PTI government for ease of doing business in Pakistan and a dawn of a new era in the banking sector.













