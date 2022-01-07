Inflows of Roshan Digital Account exceed $3b

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Friday that inflows into the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) have surpassed $3 billion.

“Roshan Digital Account now has three achievements under its belt. “In just 16 months, over 300,000 accounts have been established, deposits have surpassed $3 billion, and investments in Naya Pakistan Certificates have surpassed $2 billion,” the central bank stated in a Twitter statement.

The SBP expressed gratitude to overseas Pakistanis and banks for “these remarkable results”.

Earlier, the SBP said its foreign exchange reserves fell $169 million during the week ending on December 31.

Sharing a break-up of the foreign reserves position, the central bank said that foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $17,680 million, down $169mn compared with 17,855.3 million on December 24.

The State Bank of Pakistan possessed $17,686.0 million in foreign reserves, while commercial banks kept $6,332.8 million in net foreign reserves. The total liquid foreign reserves of the country were valued at $24,018.8 million.